Indian tech employees seek national policy on AI job losses
Tech employees in India are asking for a national policy to handle job losses caused by artificial intelligence.
They're pushing for companies to be upfront about AI-related layoffs and to follow clear rules on severance, advance notice, and helping people switch roles or learn new skills.
The main aim is to protect workers while the workplace adapts to new tech.
Plan mandates companies report AI layoffs
The proposed plan would make companies report which jobs are cut due to AI, show their efforts at retraining or moving staff internally, and offer fair support if layoffs happen.
By setting these standards, tech workers hope companies will act more responsibly as automation keeps changing the job scene.