Indian tech firms refocus campus hiring on AI-skilled fresh graduates
Indian tech companies are refocusing on campus hiring, especially looking for fresh graduates who know their way around AI.
After a quiet spell in graduate recruitment, this move signals new optimism and a push to bring in talent that can help drive the industry's next wave of innovation.
Srikanth Velamakanni: Indian IT stocks resilient
NASSCOM chair Srikanth Velamakanni points out that even with global bumps in the AI market, Indian IT stocks have stayed strong, giving companies space to get ready for more AI work.
By tapping into young talent, firms hope to boost productivity and keep up with rapid tech changes.
As Velamakanni puts it, finding high-quality people is key to shaping the future of India's tech scene.