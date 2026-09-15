Indian verification bodies seek EU and UK CBAM accreditation

Indian exporters will need to file CBAM returns from September 2027, and certificates for goods imported during 2026 are scheduled to go on sale from February 1, 2027.

India is also pushing for its own accreditation board to get recognized by the EU.

This could help Indian exporters reduce their carbon-tax liability under the UK mechanism by allowing carbon prices already paid in India to be taken into account.

Plus, officials are working with the UK to avoid double charges and help exporters stay competitive through workshops on sustainability and carbon markets.