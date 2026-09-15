Indian verification bodies seek EU and UK CBAM accreditation
Big changes are coming for Indian exports to Europe: the EU is rolling out a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), meaning goods with higher carbon emissions will face extra charges.
To get ready, two accredited Indian verification bodies are working on official accreditation to check exporters' carbon footprints, which have submitted applications for both the EU and U.K.'s CBAM and are undergoing office assessments.
Indian exporters file CBAM September 2027
Indian exporters will need to file CBAM returns from September 2027, and certificates for goods imported during 2026 are scheduled to go on sale from February 1, 2027.
India is also pushing for its own accreditation board to get recognized by the EU.
This could help Indian exporters reduce their carbon-tax liability under the UK mechanism by allowing carbon prices already paid in India to be taken into account.
Plus, officials are working with the UK to avoid double charges and help exporters stay competitive through workshops on sustainability and carbon markets.