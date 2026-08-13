Indian workers paid to film tasks used to train robots
Indian workers are earning extra cash by recording their daily tasks, but many don't know these videos are actually being used to train robots.
In places like recycling centers and factories, people wear head-mounted cameras while they sort or pack, making their work part of a robot's future skill set.
Sunita Rathore, a waste sorter near New Delhi, gets ₹150 per hour for filming her routine.
Recordings' unknown buyers raise privacy concerns
These videos teach robots how to handle real-world jobs like folding and sorting, with detailed footage sometimes selling for up to $30 an hour.
India's huge workforce makes it perfect for gathering this kind of data.
But here's the catch: many workers have no idea where their recordings will be used or who will ultimately buy them, raising big questions about privacy.
India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act is expected to bring stricter obligations, with key provisions due to take effect in 2027, but for now, demand for movement data just keeps growing.