IndianOil launches lighter Indane XTRALITE now 10-kg LPG, 4-hour delivery
Business
IndianOil just launched Indane XTRALITE NOW, a 10-kg LPG cylinder that's way lighter and easier to carry than the old steel ones.
The best part? You can get it delivered to your doorstep in just 4 hours, so no more waiting around for gas refills.
Right now, this quick service is live in Pune, Gurugram, Indore, and Coimbatore.
Digital booking and Indane Chhotu coverage
Booking is simple through its digital platform, and you can even pick your preferred delivery slot.
The express service also covers the smaller 5-kg Indane Chhotu cylinder, perfect for students, small households, or street vendors who need a hassle-free refill.
IndianOil says it is planning to expand this speedy service to more cities soon.