Indians sent $2.5 billion abroad under LRS in June 2026
Business
Indians sent $2.5 billion abroad in June 2026 under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), up 20% from last year.
Travel was the biggest reason for sending money overseas, making up over half the total at $1.37 billion, a 10% jump from last year and a steady rise month-to-month.
Indians increased education payments, foreign investments
Education payments grew too, rising 15% from May as students headed abroad for studies.
Investments in foreign stocks and bonds also shot up by 119%, reaching $460 million, with more people looking to diversify thanks to weaker returns at home and a sliding rupee.
Overall, Indians sent $7.2 billion overseas between April and June, compared to $6.9 billion in April-June 2025.