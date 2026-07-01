India's 10-year bond yield steady at 6.76%, traders remain cautious

RBI over $2.5bn inflows, ₹34,000cr auction

The RBI's recent move to let more investors buy ultra-long-term bonds brought in over $2.5 billion last month.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming ₹34,000 crore bond auction this week, which could shake up the market again.

Meanwhile, global bond markets are reacting to strong US jobs data and possible US rate hikes, so things could get interesting soon.