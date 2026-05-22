India's 10-year yield falls to 7.08% ahead of ₹32,000-cr auction
Business
India's 10-year government bond yields dropped to 7.08% on Friday, easing after weeks of volatility sparked by global tensions and recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.
With a ₹32,000-crore debt auction coming up, covering three-, seven-, and 30-year bonds, traders are staying cautious and watching the market closely.
Global yields climb rupee at ₹96.28
Global bond yields are climbing thanks to inflation fears, especially with oil prices staying above $100 a barrel.
The Indian rupee slipped slightly to ₹96.28 per dollar but managed to break an eight-day losing streak last session, likely due to RBI intervention.
Now, everyone's keeping an eye on the central bank's next moves as it tries to steady the rupee amid ongoing uncertainty.