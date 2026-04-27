India's 10-year yield hits 6.97% after government raised ₹32,000 cr
Business
India's 10-year government bond yield inched up to 6.97% this week, right after the government raised ₹32,000 crore through an auction, including a brand-new 30-year green bond with a 7.5% interest rate.
Global factors influenced Indian yields
This small jump in yields wasn't just about domestic supply. Global factors had a hand too.
Stock markets were on the rise worldwide, and oil prices calmed down after Iran talked about reopening a key shipping route.
Plus, as investors felt more confident globally and the dollar slipped a bit, all these shifts together influenced how India's bonds performed this week.