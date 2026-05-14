India's 10-year yield slips to 7.038% with Brent under $106
Business
India's 10-year bond yield slipped to 7.038% on Thursday, May 14, 2026, thanks to a drop in global oil prices: Brent crude fell below $106 a barrel.
Investors are keeping an eye on big events like U.S.-China talks, OPEC+ commentary on supply discipline, and ongoing tensions around Russia and West Asia.
State, foreign banks buy Indian bonds
There was strong buying in Indian bonds, with state banks picking up ₹1,810 crore and foreign banks adding another ₹814 crore in bonds.
Even with the oil price dip, Brent crude is still trending above its short-term average.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding steady due to inflation data from the United States, but it hasn't made any dramatic moves yet as markets juggle all these global factors.