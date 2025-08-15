India's 1st AI-enabled semiconductor plant is coming up in Gujarat
India has just started building its first AI-enabled semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat—a massive project between Tata Electronics and Taiwan's PSMC, costing about ₹91,000 crore ($11 billion).
The facility will crank out up to 50,000 wafers every month—way above the usual for such plants—and is set to go live by 2025.
The plant will create over 20,000 skilled jobs
This isn't just a tech upgrade—it's a big move toward India making its own chips for cars, AI gadgets, telecom gear, and more.
The plant will use smart automation and machine learning on the factory floor. Plus, it'll create over 20,000 skilled jobs and help power up India's dream of self-reliance in tech.
According to government statements, including those by PM Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first "Made in India" chips are expected by late 2025—a milestone for anyone excited about homegrown innovation.