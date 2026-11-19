India's 1st ChangeNOW Hub launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026
Big news for India's green innovators: Bengaluru just got the country's first ChangeNOW Hub, launched at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
Backed by Link Innovations and ChangeNOW, with Saint-Gobain as the lead sponsor, this hub is all about connecting Indian climate tech startups with global investors, big companies, and sustainability leaders to help them tackle real-world environmental problems.
ChangeNOW Hub supports climate startups
Bengaluru was picked thanks to its buzzing startup scene. The hub is already supporting cool ventures like GreenJams (carbon-negative building materials), Vayugal (turning air into water), and Saahas Zero Waste (waste-to-resource solutions).
With this new platform, these startups can team up with international partners, find fresh funding opportunities, and even receive passes to the ChangeNOW Summit 2027 in Paris.