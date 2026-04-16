India's 1st semiconductor fab to be built in Dholera Gujarat

Government updates SEZ rules

To speed things up for the electronics industry, the government has updated SEZ rules: starting June 2025, companies need just 10 hectares of land instead of 50 hectares to set up shop.

They can also sell products within India (with duties).

Plus, other major projects are on the way: Micron is investing ₹13,000 crore in another Gujarat SEZ, and Karnataka's getting its own high-tech zone too.

All this means more high-skill jobs and less reliance on imported tech parts.