India's 1st woman-founded mutual fund is here
Madhu Lunawat just broke new ground by launching The Wealth Company—the first mutual fund in India started by a woman.
Officially registered with Sebi in 2024, her company is stepping into the massive ₹74 lakh crore mutual fund industry, with a special focus on making investing easier and more accessible for people in smaller cities.
The wealth company has filed 4 new MF schemes
Lunawat brings experience from big names like Infosys and Edelweiss, and she's built a team aiming to open up wealth-building opportunities for everyone—not just big-city investors.
On day one, The Wealth Company filed four new mutual fund schemes, showing they're serious about giving more Indians a shot at growing their money.
