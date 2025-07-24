India's 1st woman-founded mutual fund is here Business Jul 24, 2025

Madhu Lunawat just broke new ground by launching The Wealth Company—the first mutual fund in India started by a woman.

Officially registered with Sebi in 2024, her company is stepping into the massive ₹74 lakh crore mutual fund industry, with a special focus on making investing easier and more accessible for people in smaller cities.