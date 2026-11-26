India's 2026-27 kharif output down 5.1% says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India's 2026-27 kharif foodgrain production is expected to fall by about 5.1%, mainly because of lower acreage, less rainfall, wide gap between rain spell and damage from cyclones and floods.
Rice will also see a slight drop.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared these numbers and pointed to climate challenges as the main reason for the lower yield.
Government says reserves sufficient, rice safe
Even with this dip, the government says there's enough foodgrain in reserve, so no need to worry about shortages.
Chouhan reassured everyone that rice availability won't really be hit and said, "The government is also taking care of interests of the consumers."
He also addressed higher prices for pulses and oilseeds.