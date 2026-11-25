India's 2026-27 sugar output seen at decade low, ISMA says
India's sugar output is expected to drop to its lowest in a decade, just 26.52 million metric tons for the 2026-27 season, says the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).
That's down from last year's 27.97 million metric tons, mostly because weaker rainfall is making it tough for farmers in key states to grow enough sugarcane.
Key states face lower sugarcane yields
Less rain means less sugarcane, and key growing states are feeling it the most.
ISMA points out that lower rainfall could reduce sugarcane yields in key growing states as the new season kicks off in October.