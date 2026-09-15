India's Absolute launches in Kenya using INERA for sustainable farming
Absolute, an Indian company using AI for eco-friendly farming, just launched in Kenya, its first step into Africa.
Through its INERA division, Absolute is teaming up with an established Kenyan agricultural company with experience across floriculture, exotic herbs, and horticulture to introduce biological products across two areas: biological nutrition management and plant physiology and climate resilience.
It's all about helping local farmers boost yields and farm more sustainably.
Absolute's INERA introduces 6 biological products
INERA is rolling out six biological products designed to make plants healthier and more resilient to climate challenges.
With African cereal yields averaging about 1.68 tons per hectare in 2024, compared with a global average of around 4.2 tons per hectare, Absolute hopes its tech can help close that gap.
Agam Khare, Founder and Group CEO of Absolute, says, "Kenya is our first step toward taking Absolute's AI and biology platform to farmers across Africa, and, ultimately, globally. ", with plans to evaluate additional markets across East and West Africa for launches through the remainder of 2026 and 2027, and they're also eyeing the US and Southeast Asia.