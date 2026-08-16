India's AI faces over 53% talent gap for specialist engineers
India's AI scene is exploding, but there just aren't enough skilled people to keep up.
Companies need about 50,000 AI security engineers, more than 30,000 AI evaluation engineers, and over 10,000 agentic AI engineers; roles that barely existed a few years ago.
With a talent gap over 53%, finding the right people has become a huge challenge.
Investors back India startups' leadership hires
This shortage has investors flocking to startups hoping to close the gap.
As IvyCap Ventures's Vikram Gupta puts it, technical skills are just the start: growing these companies means bringing in strong leaders for engineering and product teams.
Meanwhile, big international companies are also snapping up mid- to senior-level AI talent.
India's AI, ML grow 24%-27% annually
Despite the shortage of skilled workers, India's AI and machine learning industries are still growing fast (about 24% to 27% each year) while most other white-collar segments are growing in single digits, stagnating or shrinking.
The message? If you're thinking about tech careers, now's a great time to skill up in AI.