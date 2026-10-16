India's AI push will raise data center demand to 50GW
India's push for artificial intelligence is about to shake up the country's electricity scene.
Top industry leaders say data centers will need way more power, jumping from less than 500 megawatts now to nearly 20 gigawatts by 2030, and even 50 gigawatts by 2035.
To keep up, India's transmission and distribution systems will need some serious upgrades.
India needs smarter grid and storage
India's energy game has already leveled up, growing from just 100 gigawatts in 2000 to 550 gigawatts today, mostly thanks to solar and other renewables.
But with bigger targets ahead, experts stress the need for smarter tech (think high-voltage corridors and AI-powered grid management) plus better energy storage.
As Sandeep Zanzaria puts it, policy consistency was critical, particularly as foreign capital flowed into the sector.