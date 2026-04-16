India's airlines face ₹18,000cr hit from West Asia conflict

India inbound visitors drop 15%-20%

Tourism is taking a hit as well: international visitors to India have dropped by 15% to 20%, with many travelers playing it safe.

Indian tourists are now choosing closer destinations like Thailand and Singapore.

Hotels are staying afloat with domestic guests, but rising energy prices are squeezing profits.

Even restaurants aren't spared; their costs have jumped 10% to 15% due to pricier logistics and energy.

The report suggests India needs smarter flight routes and better policies to help these industries bounce back.