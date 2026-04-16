India's airlines face ₹18,000cr hit from West Asia conflict
India's airlines are facing a massive ₹18,000 crore hit thanks to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
With airspace restrictions in the Middle East, flights are taking longer routes, burning more fuel (which already eats up 35% to 40% of airline costs) and pushing up expenses across the board.
India inbound visitors drop 15%-20%
Tourism is taking a hit as well: international visitors to India have dropped by 15% to 20%, with many travelers playing it safe.
Indian tourists are now choosing closer destinations like Thailand and Singapore.
Hotels are staying afloat with domestic guests, but rising energy prices are squeezing profits.
Even restaurants aren't spared; their costs have jumped 10% to 15% due to pricier logistics and energy.
The report suggests India needs smarter flight routes and better policies to help these industries bounce back.