India's airport expansion slows as airlines struggle to meet demand
Airport expansion in India is losing steam this year, mostly because airlines can't keep up with the strong travel demand.
Passenger numbers at GMR airports barely budged: just 1 million more from FY25 to FY26.
The main culprits? Airlines are weighed down by big losses and problems like grounded planes amid supply-side constraints and geopolitical disruptions.
Indian airlines lost ₹32,000-₹34,000 cr
Indian airlines lost a whopping ₹32,000 to ₹34,000 crore in FY26, and it could get worse in FY27.
With 99 planes stuck on the ground, there just aren't enough seats for everyone who wants to fly.
To stay afloat, airports like GMR are focusing more on things like cargo, maintenance, and retail shops.
Even so, GMR is still hopeful about expanding both in India and abroad, if it can manage its ₹34,000 crore debt along the way.