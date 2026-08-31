India's airport expansion slows as airlines struggle to meet demand

Indian airlines lost a whopping ₹32,000 to ₹34,000 crore in FY26, and it could get worse in FY27.

With 99 planes stuck on the ground, there just aren't enough seats for everyone who wants to fly.

To stay afloat, airports like GMR are focusing more on things like cargo, maintenance, and retail shops.

Even so, GMR is still hopeful about expanding both in India and abroad, if it can manage its ₹34,000 crore debt along the way.