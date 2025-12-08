India's Atomic Energy Bill 2025: Big changes for nuclear power
India is about to shake up its nuclear energy game with the new Atomic Energy Bill 2025.
For the first time, private companies could get the green light to build and co-own nuclear power plants—not just supply equipment—though operational control is likely to remain with NPCIL.
The goal? To jump from today's 8.18 GW of nuclear capacity all the way to 100 GW by 2047, making clean energy a much bigger part of India's future.
Why should you care?
This bill isn't just about more power—it's about unlocking innovation and investment. It'll make rules simpler, encourage public-private teamwork, and support cool tech like small modular reactors (SMRs).
By updating old liability laws to match global standards, India hopes to attract both local and international players who've stayed away until now.
If it works, it could mean more jobs, cleaner energy, and a big step forward for India on the world stage by 2047.