India's Atomic Energy Bill 2025: Big changes for nuclear power Business Dec 08, 2025

India is about to shake up its nuclear energy game with the new Atomic Energy Bill 2025.

For the first time, private companies could get the green light to build and co-own nuclear power plants—not just supply equipment—though operational control is likely to remain with NPCIL.

The goal? To jump from today's 8.18 GW of nuclear capacity all the way to 100 GW by 2047, making clean energy a much bigger part of India's future.