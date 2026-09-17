India's August 2026 coal imports reach 5.52 million metric tons
India just saw its highest coal imports in over a year: 5.52 million metric tons in August 2026, up 85.6% from last year.
The main reason? A heat wave and lower hydropower output meant rising electricity demand and growing cooling needs amid El Nino conditions, so power plants had to bring in more coal, mostly from Indonesia, to keep up.
Domestic coal shortfall prompts pricier imports
Local coal supplies just couldn't keep pace with the surge in electricity use, even though domestic dispatches increased.
With solar energy storage still not quite there and hydropower generation down, power producers had no choice but to rely on pricier imported coal, especially as El Nino made things hotter than usual.
Coal prices from Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa all shot up too, adding extra pressure on the energy sector.