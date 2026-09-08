India's August 2026 fuel demand falls 2.8% to 18.61MMT
Business
India's overall fuel demand slipped by 2.8% in August 2026, according to official data.
Even though people used more gasoline (up 8.2%) and diesel (up 6.8%), total consumption fell to 18.61 million metric tons because other fuels saw big declines.
India LPG naphtha slump bitumen surges
Sales of LPG (used for cooking) dropped sharply by 17.2%, while naphtha fell by 22.3%.
On the flip side, bitumen sales jumped 19.8%, likely thanks to road construction, and fuel oil usage edged up a bit too.
These shifts show how energy needs are changing across households and industries right now.