India's August crude oil imports over 11% lower at 19.01mt
Business
India's crude oil imports dropped over 11% in August 2026, landing at 19.01 million metric tons, down from both July and last year's numbers.
This comes as the country deals with changing energy needs and shifting fuel demand.
Refined imports rise, fuel consumption slips
While crude oil imports fell, India actually brought in more refined oil products than the previous month (up over 9%), though still much less than last year.
Fuel consumption also slipped to its lowest point since September 2024.
On the flip side, LPG (cooking gas) imports jumped sharply, but both fuel oil imports and exports of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel saw noticeable declines.