India's August trade deficit at $26.86 billion as exports rise
Business
India's trade deficit got a little smaller in August, dropping to $26.86 billion compared to $27.2 billion last year.
This shift comes as exports saw a solid 26.1% boost, hitting $43.81 billion, while imports also grew but at a slower pace.
India beats forecasts and expands markets
August's numbers actually beat what economists predicted, and the deficit was lower than July's $31.98 billion too.
To keep this momentum going, India is expanding its export markets (already teaming up with the United Kingdom and working on a deal with the European Union) to help more Indian products reach global shelves.