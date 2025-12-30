India's 'Bandar Apna Dost' tops AI-generated YouTube channels

Singapore's Pouty Frenchie (bulldog adventures) comes close with 2 billion views, while South Korea 's Three Minutes Wisdom (pets vs animals) has 2.02 billion views—both earning about $4 million each year. South Korea leads in total views for AI slop channels, while Spain has the largest subscriber base.

What's up with all this AI content?

Kapwing found 278 fully AI-generated channels among the top 15,000 on YouTube—together pulling in 63 billion views and $117 million a year.

The study notes that "AI slop"—content made entirely by artificial intelligence—shows up in about one-fifth of new Shorts uploads, raising questions about creativity and what we're actually watching online.