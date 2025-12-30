Sundrex Oil shares debut 20% below IPO price on NSE Emerge Business Dec 30, 2025

Sundrex Oil made its stock market debut on NSE Emerge, opening at ₹68.80 per share—down 20% from its IPO price of ₹86.

The IPO raised ₹32.25 crore, giving the company a market cap of ₹92.15 crore.

Retail investors showed the most interest, subscribing at 1.9 times, while overall subscription was 1.53 times.