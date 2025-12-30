US gives Samsung green light to send chip tools to China—just for a year Business Dec 30, 2025

Samsung just got the US government's okay to bring chip-making equipment into its Chinese factories in 2026, but only for one year.

This follows the end of special waivers that allowed Samsung, SK hynix, and Intel to continue shipping equipment to their China operations, despite ongoing US-China tech tensions.

As of now, only Samsung is confirmed to have received a new annual license for 2026.