Waaree Energies appoints Jignesh Rathod as new CEO

Waaree Energies, a big name in solar power, just announced Jignesh Rathod as its next CEO-Designate. He steps in after Amit Paithankar resigned to pursue new opportunities. Rathod starts as CEO-Designate right away and officially takes charge from May 16, 2026.

Why does this matter? This change is all about keeping things steady while Waaree continues its expansion in solar manufacturing.

The move comes from an internal plan to make sure the company doesn't lose momentum—Rathod and Paithankar will work together for a smooth handover.

Who's Jignesh Rathod? Rathod has been with Waaree since 2007.

With 18+ years' experience in manufacturing and technology integration—and degrees from Gujarat University, NMIMS Mumbai, plus a doctorate—he brings substantial expertise to the role.