India's battery storage is about to get a major upgrade
India's energy storage game is leveling up fast.
Battery capacity is set to jump from just 507 MWh (0.507 GWh) in 2025 to around 5 GWh by the end of 2026—a huge leap that marks a real turning point for clean energy here.
The government's backing this shift with big funding and new rules, aiming for more homegrown tech and less reliance on imports.
Why does it matter?
Adani's massive battery project in Gujarat—one of the world's largest—is expected to go live during the year 2026, showing just how serious India is about storing clean power.
Experts say we'll need way more storage (236 GWh!) by the early 2030s if we want round-the-clock renewable electricity.
This boom isn't just about numbers; it means more stable grids, anticipated fewer blackouts, and a cleaner future for everyone growing up here now.