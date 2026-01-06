India's battery storage is about to get a major upgrade

Why does it matter?

Adani's massive battery project in Gujarat—one of the world's largest—is expected to go live during the year 2026, showing just how serious India is about storing clean power.

Experts say we'll need way more storage (236 GWh!) by the early 2030s if we want round-the-clock renewable electricity.

This boom isn't just about numbers; it means more stable grids, anticipated fewer blackouts, and a cleaner future for everyone growing up here now.