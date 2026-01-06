Next Article
Lockheed Martin is tripling its missile output with a huge new deal
Business
Lockheed Martin just signed a seven-year agreement with the US Department of Defense to seriously ramp up production of its PAC-3 missile interceptors.
They'll be going from making about 600 a year to 2,000—big news for US and allied countries like Sweden, Qatar, Japan, and Poland that rely on these for air defense.
Why the sudden boost?
Demand has shot up lately, so Lockheed Martin already increased production by 60% over the past two years, delivering 620 units in 2025.
Plus, they landed a record $9.8 billion contract last September for nearly 2,000 Patriot missiles—the biggest order ever for this system.
All this highlights how important Lockheed Martin has become as global tensions keep rising.