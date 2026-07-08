India's battery storage need to reach 888 GWh by 2035-36 Business Jul 08, 2026

India's need for battery energy storage is about to explode, from just one GWh now to an estimated 888 GWh by 2035-36, according to a new report from the India Energy Storage Alliance and Customized Energy Solutions.

The study points out that energy storage isn't just a tech upgrade; it's essential for keeping the power grid stable and hitting India's renewable energy targets.