India's bond market hits record high—here's why it matters
India's bond market just reached $2.78 trillion as of March 2025, with corporate bonds now making up over a fifth of the total.
This segment has grown fast—about 12% each year for the past decade—showing how much more businesses are tapping into bonds for funding.
Retail investors are joining in like never before
Retail participation has exploded, with transactions jumping last year alone.
Thanks to SEBI's reforms and new online platforms, it's now way easier for everyday people to invest in bonds—no need for huge amounts anymore, and over ₹10,000 crore in trades happened just by January 2026.
What changed? Simpler rules and global attention
SEBI dropped the minimum investment from ₹10 lakh to ₹10,000 and pushed for more transparency from issuers.
Plus, India's government bonds got added to a major global index (JP Morgan), attracting $25 billion in foreign money.
With higher yields than many big economies and recent upgrades from top credit rating agencies, India's bond scene is looking stronger—and more accessible—than ever.