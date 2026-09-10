India's BRICS trade gap triples to $226.1bn in fiscal 2026
India's trade gap with BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) has soared to $226.1 billion in fiscal 2026.
That's triple what it was five years ago ($74.5 billion in fiscal 2021), as India's total trade with these nations more than doubled to $417.5 billion.
India's BRICS imports surge exports lag
Imports from BRICS shot up by 131.8% to $321.8 billion, but exports only grew 48.8%, reaching $95.7 billion.
China, Russia, and the UAE made up almost 84% of these imports, with China alone more than doubled its shipments to India while Indian exports there actually fell by 8.1%.
The UAE became India's top export destination among BRICS after a huge jump in both imports and exports, highlighting stronger ties, but also a widening trade gap.