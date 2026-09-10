India's BRICS trade gap triples to $226.1bn in fiscal 2026

Imports from BRICS shot up by 131.8% to $321.8 billion, but exports only grew 48.8%, reaching $95.7 billion.

China, Russia, and the UAE made up almost 84% of these imports, with China alone more than doubled its shipments to India while Indian exports there actually fell by 8.1%.

The UAE became India's top export destination among BRICS after a huge jump in both imports and exports, highlighting stronger ties, but also a widening trade gap.