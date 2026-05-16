India's BRICS trade rises 10% annually to $416 billion
Business
India's business with BRICS nations soared to $416 billion in 2025, about a 10% annual growth between CY2021 and CY2025.
Most of this growth came from imports, which made up 43% of India's total imports in CY2025.
India's BRICS deficit $224 billion
While imports from BRICS — especially Russian oil — skyrocketed (Russia alone saw a 61% CAGR over CY2021-CY2025), India's exports to these countries only crept up by 3% a year.
This means India's trade deficit with BRICS nearly doubled to $224 billion.
With China and Russia making up the biggest chunk of that gap, it's clear the economic ties are strong, not exactly balanced.