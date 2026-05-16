India's BRICS trade rises 10% annually to $416 billion

India's BRICS deficit $224 billion

While imports from BRICS — especially Russian oil — skyrocketed (Russia alone saw a 61% CAGR over CY2021-CY2025), India's exports to these countries only crept up by 3% a year.

This means India's trade deficit with BRICS nearly doubled to $224 billion.

With China and Russia making up the biggest chunk of that gap, it's clear the economic ties are strong, not exactly balanced.