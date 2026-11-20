India's building automation market to reach $12.56 billion by 2030
India's building automation market is about to get a massive upgrade, expected to jump from $4.32 billion in 2025 to $12.56 billion by 2030, thanks to AI, IoT, sustainability requirements, and changing workplace expectations.
Smart systems are making things like lighting and air conditioning way more efficient, using predictive tech that helps buildings run more smoothly (and greener) than ever.
ORGATEC India 2026 highlights AI IoT
AI and IoT aren't just buzzwords; they're actually reshaping how offices work across India.
Experts at ORGATEC India 2026 say these tools are key for energy savings and smarter workspaces.
There's also a growing demand for green-certified buildings, showing that companies care more about sustainability and eco-friendly choices.