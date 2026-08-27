India's capital raising hits FY27 high at ₹1,92,360 cr
Business
India's capital raising hit a FY27 high in July 2026, at ₹1,92,360 crore, way above the usual monthly average.
Most of this came from equity (₹1,13,697 crore), with the rest from debt.
It's a big sign of growing confidence in the market.
July mainboard IPOs raise ₹18,349 cr
July saw a rush of IPOs: 13 mainboard companies pulled in ₹18,349 crore, the highest since late 2025, plus plenty of activity from SMEs and rights issues.
Foreign investors added to the buzz by putting ₹20,200 crore into Indian equities, while demat accounts climbed to 23.4 crore.
With mid-cap and small-cap indices also rising, India held strong as the world's fifth-largest equity market at $5.1 trillion.