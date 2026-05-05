India's cash in circulation hits record ₹42.3L/cr, nearly 12% higher Business May 05, 2026

India's cash in circulation just hit a new record: ₹42.3 lakh crore as of mid-April, up nearly 12% from last year.

That's the biggest jump since demonetization days in 2017.

Economists say this much cash floating around could make it trickier for banks to manage their funds in the coming months.