India's Central Consumer Protection Authority probes Apple iOS 18 glitches
Business
India's consumer watchdog is looking into complaints that the iOS 18 update caused iPhones to glitch, show screen display and microphone malfunctions, leaving users with pricey repair bills.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) ramped up its probe after finding Apple's initial response lacking, following a wave of complaints since late 2024.
Apple denies widespread iOS 18 faults
Apple says it hasn't found any widespread problems with iOS 18 and points out its software warranty matches global norms, meaning users usually cover repair costs.
Still, Apple is working with Indian authorities. If the investigation finds Apple at fault, the company could face fines or be forced to issue refunds or make changes to its business practices.