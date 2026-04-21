India's champagne rebound could accelerate with EU deal cutting duties
Business
India's champagne scene is bouncing back after the pandemic, with shipments at about 60,000 bottles in 2025.
A new India-European Union trade deal could drop import duties from a steep 150% to just 20% over 7 years, meaning champagne might finally get a little friendlier on your wallet.
Indian youth could expand champagne demand
If prices fall by 20% to 30%, champagne could become way more accessible for young Indians.
With about 65 million Indians expected to reach legal drinking age over the next four years and rising incomes and higher spending on experiences after the pandemic, India is shaping up as an exciting spot for global champagne brands looking to grow.