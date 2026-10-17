India's Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran warns AI threatens entry-level jobs

Nageswaran points out that in the study of 41 countries, junior positions are already shrinking in 23 of the 31 that could be measured.

In the US young workers (22 to 25) in AI-affected jobs are lagging behind older colleagues by 19%.

He also worries that AI could threaten entry-level jobs, disrupting the first rung of the career ladder, leaving fewer opportunities for those just starting out.