India's Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran warns AI threatens entry-level jobs
Business
India's Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran is sounding the alarm about how AI could shake up jobs and the economy.
He says entry-level roles are especially at risk, which could make it tougher for young people to get their start or build careers.
Global study shows junior positions shrinking
Nageswaran points out that in the study of 41 countries, junior positions are already shrinking in 23 of the 31 that could be measured.
In the US young workers (22 to 25) in AI-affected jobs are lagging behind older colleagues by 19%.
He also worries that AI could threaten entry-level jobs, disrupting the first rung of the career ladder, leaving fewer opportunities for those just starting out.