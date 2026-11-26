India's chip industry poised to reach $110 billion by 2030
India's chip industry is on track for a huge leap, with experts predicting it could hit $110 billion by 2030.
This surge is mostly thanks to booming demand in networking, cloud computing, and AI: think faster internet, and bigger data centers driving the change.
Indian government greenlights 12 semiconductor projects
Right now, India imports most of its chips, but that's starting to shift.
The government has greenlit 12 semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission.
As of October 2026, five are already up and running, helping India build more tech at home and rely less on imports.