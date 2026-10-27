India's climate tech on track to raise $1.9B in 2026
India's climate-tech sector is on track to raise nearly $1.9 billion by the end of 2026, says Ostara Research.
Just in the first five months of this year, startups pulled in $791 million across 74 deals, with most of that money coming from just five big investments.
The momentum looks set to continue as investors focus on major players.
Deep tech energy storage top opportunities
Top opportunities for next year include deep tech, energy storage, and green asset financing.
But there's a snag: funding dries up between Series B and C rounds, making it tough for some startups to scale.
On the bright side, government-backed financing, like the massive ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund, could help bridge these gaps and boost India's push for cleaner tech and more homegrown solutions.