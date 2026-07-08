India's Coal Ministry launches ₹37,500cr coal-to-chemicals project boosting energy security
Business
India's Coal Ministry just launched a huge ₹37,500 crore project to turn coal and lignite into cleaner fuels like syngas, methanol, urea, and synthetic natural gas (SNG), all made from local resources.
Announced in May 2026, the move is set to boost energy security, cut down on imports, and ramp up industrial growth.
Proposal process opened July 7
The official proposal process started July 7.
If you're interested (or just curious), key dates include a pre-application meeting on July 20 and bid evaluation starting September 8.
The winner gets selected on October 21 and final agreements are expected by January 2027.
Bonus: this technology could help India lower carbon emissions and get closer to its self-reliance goals.