Next Article
India's coffee exports brew up a record $2 billion in 2025
Business
India's coffee exports just hit an all-time high—$2.06 billion in 2025, up sharply from last year.
This happened even though we shipped out less coffee overall, thanks to higher global prices and a surge in demand from Russia.
The value per ton jumped by a third, giving farmers and exporters a much-needed boost.
What's brewing: Varieties, buyers, and what's next
Instant coffee was the star this year, making up 38% of exports, while Arabica parchment also saw a bump.
Italy stayed India's top buyer (even if their orders dropped), but Russia stepped up with 20% more imports.
India now ranks fifth worldwide for coffee exports—but looking ahead, experts warn that unpredictable weather and tighter supplies could mean slightly lower exports next year.