India's coffee exports brew up a record $2 billion in 2025 Business Jan 01, 2026

India's coffee exports just hit an all-time high—$2.06 billion in 2025, up sharply from last year.

This happened even though we shipped out less coffee overall, thanks to higher global prices and a surge in demand from Russia.

The value per ton jumped by a third, giving farmers and exporters a much-needed boost.