India's coffee exports reach record $2.1 billion, up 17% Business Apr 06, 2026

India just hit its highest-ever coffee export numbers: $2.1 billion for the year ending March 2026, marking a 17% jump from last year.

This growth came from both higher prices and more beans shipped out (more than 407,000 tons).

Ramesh Rajah, president of the Coffee Exporters Association, said the growth in shipments was possible due to a higher crop.

Kurma Rao M, CEO and Secretary of the Coffee Board, said government initiatives toward ease of doing business and demand for value-added coffees helped boost shipments, even though conflicts in West Asia made some shipping tricky.