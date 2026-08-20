India's core infrastructure output rose 5.4% in July 2026, easing

India's core infrastructure output grew by 5.4% in July 2026, easing off from June's 6%.

This update comes from the refreshed Index of Core Industries (ICI), which now uses a more recent base year to track nine key sectors.

Iron ore really stood out with a huge 29.5% jump, while cement, electricity, and coal also grew steadily.

But drops in natural gas, crude oil, and fertilizer held back overall gains.