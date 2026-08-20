India's core infrastructure output rose 5.4% in July 2026, easing
Business
India's core infrastructure output grew by 5.4% in July 2026, easing off from June's 6%.
This update comes from the refreshed Index of Core Industries (ICI), which now uses a more recent base year to track nine key sectors.
Iron ore really stood out with a huge 29.5% jump, while cement, electricity, and coal also grew steadily.
But drops in natural gas, crude oil, and fertilizer held back overall gains.
April-July output up 4.3% year-on-year
Even with July's slowdown, total infrastructure output for April-July is up by 4.3%, a clear improvement over last year's sluggish 1.5%.
Since the ICI reflects how India's main industries are doing, these numbers are a good sign for the country's economic momentum this year.