India's crackdown lowers sugar ex-mill price 18% to ₹55/kg
Business
Sugar just got cheaper: ex-mill prices fell 18% to ₹55 per kilogram after the government cracked down on hoarding and allowed more imports.
Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said mills had been pushing up prices, but now things are under control.
India permits 1MT raw sugar imports
To keep sugar affordable, the government allowed import of 1 million ton of raw sugar, set stock limits for big buyers, and sent out teams to stop hoarding.
Chopra reassured everyone there's no shortage: India has enough sugar despite a dip in production in the 2025-26 marketing year (October 2025-September 2026).
Still, retail prices are taking time to catch up and remain higher than ex-mill rates for now.