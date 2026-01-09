India's credit card spending jumps 11.5% in November

More cards, more digital: How India is paying now

The main driver? A bigger card base—up from 10.7 crore to 11.5 crore this year—meaning more Indians are joining the credit card crowd rather than just swiping more often.

Private banks still lead in overall spending, but public sector banks are increasing their share by issuing more cards and improving digital engagement.

Digital transactions now make up about 60% of all credit card activity, showing just how much online payments have become part of everyday life across India.