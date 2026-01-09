India's credit card spending jumps 11.5% in November
India's credit card spending reached ₹1.89 lakh crore in November 2025, up 11.5% from last year, according to CareEdge Ratings.
This boost comes from more people getting credit cards and sticking with digital payments—even though things slowed a bit after the festive rush.
The dip isn't about people using their cards less; instead, folks are switching to UPI for smaller spends and banks are nudging big purchases toward EMIs.
More cards, more digital: How India is paying now
The main driver? A bigger card base—up from 10.7 crore to 11.5 crore this year—meaning more Indians are joining the credit card crowd rather than just swiping more often.
Private banks still lead in overall spending, but public sector banks are increasing their share by issuing more cards and improving digital engagement.
Digital transactions now make up about 60% of all credit card activity, showing just how much online payments have become part of everyday life across India.